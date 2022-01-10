New York Mets

Rachel Balkovec Becomes First Woman Manager

by: John Sheridan Mets Minors 2h

Joe Robbins/Icon SportswireThe New York Yankees have hired Rachel Balkovec to manage the Tampa Tarpons (Low-A). This makes Balkovec, 34, the first ever woman hired to manage a minor league team.Mo

Mack's Mets
70535997_thumbnail

Draft Thoughts: Roman Anthony, Tristan Smith, Parker Noland, Max Martin

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 34m

  12-30-21 - https://www.prospectslive.com/prospects-live/2021/12/29/2022-mlb-draft-top-300-prospects  -   114 Roman Anthony   OF   St...

Mets Merized
70535671_thumbnail

Mets’ 2022 ZiPS Projections Released

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 40m

If the MLB lockout has made you starved for any kind of baseball content related to the New York Mets, you're in luck today, my friends.Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs is in charge of the ZiPS pro

SNY.tv
70535105_thumbnail

2022 Mets ZiPS projections see big things for Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor

by: @snytv SNY.tv 51m

The Mets' ZiPS projections for the 2022 MLB season are out. Among the highlights? Big seasons for Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, and a strong first season in Queens for Max Scherzer.

Amazin' Avenue
70306811_thumbnail

Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 16

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Next up on the list is a right-handed analytical darling.

FanGraphs
70531998_thumbnail

2022 ZiPS Projection: New York Mets

by: Dan Szymborski FanGraphs 2h

The Mets project rather well, though health and depth concerns with the pitching staff linger.

Metstradamus
69866781_thumbnail

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Taijuan Walker

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

nj.com
69309652_thumbnail

MLB insider: 3 of top 5 starters, 2 of top 10 relievers play in New York | Yankees’ bullpen surprise - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

The New York Mets signed right-hander Max Scherzer to a record-setting, three-year, $130 million contract before the MLB lockout.

