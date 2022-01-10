- IN
Elian Soto, brother of Juan Soto, to sign with Nationals
by: John Healy — Audacy 3h
Elian Soto, who turned 16 on Monday, is planning to sign with the Washington Nationals, where brother Juan Soto plays, after earlier reports suggested he would go to the Mets.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Elian Soto spurns Mets for brother Juan’s Nationals in twist
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 52m
Just when it looked as if the Mets were going to tie the Soto score, they fell further behind.
Giants Deny Mets’ Request To Interview Andrew Bailey
by: James Hicks — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Following a frustrating weekend that saw the Padres refuse an interview with quality control coach Ryan Flaherty and Reds planning …
Washington Nationals poach Elian Soto from New York Mets
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
The New York Mets appeared to have fired the first salvo in a possible pursuit of Juan Soto. They were reportedly set to sign his younger brother, Elian So...
Yankees Name Rachel Balkovec as First Woman Manager in Minors
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
Having served as a hitting coach in the team’s system, Rachel Balkovec will be the first woman to manage a team in affiliated baseball.
Mets' Brandon Nimmo changes agent, joins Scott Boras | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
If the Mets were hoping to work out a contract extension with Brandon Nimmo, they'll have to go through different representation to get there.
2 Lingering Unknowns For The Mets In 2022
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
These two specific situations remain a mystery for the New York Mets entering the 2022 campaign, if there is one, of course.
Giants deny permission for Mets to interview Andrew Bailey for bench coach role
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
The Mets were denied permission to interview San Francisco Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey for their vacant bench coach position.
Mets denied permission to interview Padres' Ryan Flaherty, Giants' Andrew Bailey for bench coach, per reports - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
The Mets still have to fill out Buck Showalter's coaching staff
Tweets
Mets' Brandon Nimmo hires agent Scott Boras ahead of potential walk year https://t.co/5ynFrBEdJXBlogger / Podcaster
heck yes.. @JakeTsCardsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @pinkhippos10: @MBrownstein89 @Mets @Metsmerized My absolute favorite Olerud stat is that he played in a total of 3 career MiLB games. And they all came in the final year of his career.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TMWRNYM: Obviously baseball fans heard @Apple is in talks with @MLB for rights to games. This is a big thing! WHY? Cause #MLB won't lose games this year because of a lockout. You don't become close to a deal with Apple without knowing you will get a deal done for a new CBA #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets’ Search For Bench Coach Encounters More Roadblocks https://t.co/rQ6E7s2HIHBlog / Website
New Post: Mets’ Search For Bench Coach Encounters More Roadblocks https://t.co/0yWVWlQLqu #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets