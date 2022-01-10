New York Mets

Metro News
Mets' Brandon Nimmo changes agent, joins Scott Boras | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

If the Mets were hoping to work out a contract extension with Brandon Nimmo, they'll have to go through different representation to get there. 

New York Post
Elian Soto spurns Mets for brother Juan’s Nationals in twist

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 53m

Just when it looked as if the Mets were going to tie the Soto score, they fell further behind. 

MLB Trade Rumors
Giants Deny Mets’ Request To Interview Andrew Bailey

by: James Hicks MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Following a frustrating weekend that saw the Padres refuse an interview with quality control coach Ryan Flaherty and Reds planning …

Call To The Pen

Washington Nationals poach Elian Soto from New York Mets

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

The New York Mets appeared to have fired the first salvo in a possible pursuit of Juan Soto. They were reportedly set to sign his younger brother, Elian So...

The New York Times
Yankees Name Rachel Balkovec as First Woman Manager in Minors

by: James Wagner NY Times 2h

Having served as a hitting coach in the team’s system, Rachel Balkovec will be the first woman to manage a team in affiliated baseball.

The Cold Wire
2 Lingering Unknowns For The Mets In 2022

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 2h

These two specific situations remain a mystery for the New York Mets entering the 2022 campaign, if there is one, of course.

SNY.tv
Giants deny permission for Mets to interview Andrew Bailey for bench coach role

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

The Mets were denied permission to interview San Francisco Giants pitching coach Andrew Bailey for their vacant bench coach position.

CBS Sports
Mets denied permission to interview Padres' Ryan Flaherty, Giants' Andrew Bailey for bench coach, per reports - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2h

The Mets still have to fill out Buck Showalter's coaching staff

