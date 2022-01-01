New York Mets

Omir Santos Plays Unlikely Hero

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

5/23/2009: Trailing by one run in the ninth, catcher Omir Santos launched a two-run homer over the Green Monster to give the Mets a late comeback win in Bost...

Mets Daddy

Mets Bench Coach Search Isn’t A Concern

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 17m

The New York Mets were on a hot streak. They hired Buck Showalter, and then they started filling out the coaching staff with some well respected candidates. They quickly landed Joey Cora as the thi…

Mets have honed in on a bench coach

by: @snytv SNY.tv 17m

As the New York Mets fill out their coaching staff under manager Buck Showalter, they have 'honed in' on a bench coach, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Pete Alonso is the next true leader of the NY Mets

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 41m

The New York Mets should designate a player on the current roster to take over as the "captain" role for the club. There are absolutely a bunch of options on th

Brandon Nimmo Changes Representation to Scott Boras

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

Brandon Nimmo has changed his representation one year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.Nimmo is no longer represented by CAA Sports. He is now represented by BorasCorp, owned and o

How Mets’ Buck Showalter has ‘evolved’ as manager, according to David Cone - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

David Cone played for Buck Showalter with the New York Yankees in 1995. Now, Showalter has taken over the New York Mets.

Brandon Nimmo becomes a Scott Boras client, and the search goes on for a bench coach

by: Michael Baron Just Mets 2h

What’s up with the Mets? 💭 Brandon Nimmo - who can be a free agent after the 2022 season - has switched his representation from CAA Baseball to the Boras Corporation (New York Post) The Mets were denied permission to interview Giants pitching coach

MLB Trade Rumors and News: MLB to finally make CBA proposal to MLBPA in the next two weeks

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 2h

It looks like we may finally get some movement in the CBA negotiations soon.

