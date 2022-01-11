New York Mets

Newsday
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 on July 9 vs. Marlins | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 1h

The Mets will retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in a ceremony before their July 9 game against Miami, the team announced on Tuesday. Hernandez, who was elected to the Mets Hall of Fame in 1997, will bec

CBS Sports
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 1h

Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Fixing a Hole

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 5m

Keith Hernandez filled the hole between the two and four spots in the batting order for seven Met seasons. And now, finally, he fills a gaping void in Mets history.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s number 17 on July 9

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets.

The Brooklyn Game
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey July 9 vs. Marlins | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno The Brooklyn Game 18m

The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July

Daily News
Keith Hernandez's No. 17 to be retired by Mets - New York Daily News

by: Julian Garcia NY Daily News 19m

It’s been 25 years since the Mets put Keith Hernandez into their Hall of Fame. Now, they are putting his jersey number into their history books, too.

SNY.tv
With Keith Hernandez's No. 17 getting retired, here are four more Mets deserving of the honor

by: @snytv SNY.tv 24m

With the New York Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17, who should be next?

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE: METS TO RETIRE KEITH HERNANDEZ'S UNIFORM #17 ON SATURDAY, JULY 9

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 52m

The Score
Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17 on July 9

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 55m

The New York Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 prior to their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 9, the team announced."I'm thrilled," Hernandez said. "This is truly a special honor that lasts beyond a lifetime. I can't thank Steve and Alex Cohen and the Mets Hall of Fame...

