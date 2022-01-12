New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Top 10 moments of Keith Hernandez's career

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 51m

NEW YORK -- Few baseball players have managed not only to maintain their popularity over the decades, but to grow it the way Keith Hernandez has. Multiple generations have come to adore Hernandez, from the Cardinals and Mets fans that watched him in his prime to the millions who knew

CBS Sports
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 52m

Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons

The Brooklyn Game
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey July 9 vs. Marlins | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno The Brooklyn Game 9m

The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July

Daily News
Keith Hernandez's No. 17 to be retired by Mets - New York Daily News

by: Julian Garcia NY Daily News 10m

It’s been 25 years since the Mets put Keith Hernandez into their Hall of Fame. Now, they are putting his jersey number into their history books, too.

SNY.tv
With Keith Hernandez's No. 17 getting retired, here are four more Mets deserving of the honor

by: @snytv SNY.tv 15m

With the New York Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17, who should be next?

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE: METS TO RETIRE KEITH HERNANDEZ'S UNIFORM #17 ON SATURDAY, JULY 9

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 43m

The Score
Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17 on July 9

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 45m

The New York Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 prior to their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 9, the team announced."I'm thrilled," Hernandez said. "This is truly a special honor that lasts beyond a lifetime. I can't thank Steve and Alex Cohen and the Mets Hall of Fame...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets to retire No. 17 jersey of Keith Hernandez

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 53m

Former first baseman Keith Hernandez in July will join Tom Seaver (41), Mike Piazza (31) and Jerry Koosman (36) as the only Mets players to have had their uniform numbers retired when his No. 17 will be added to the list.

