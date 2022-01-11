- IN
PRESS RELEASE: METS TO RETIRE KEITH HERNANDEZ'S UNIFORM #17 ON SATURDAY, JULY 9
Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons
Keith Hernandez filled the hole between the two and four spots in the batting order for seven Met seasons. And now, finally, he fills a gaping void in Mets history.
Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets.
The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July
It’s been 25 years since the Mets put Keith Hernandez into their Hall of Fame. Now, they are putting his jersey number into their history books, too.
With the New York Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17, who should be next?
The New York Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 prior to their game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 9, the team announced."I'm thrilled," Hernandez said. "This is truly a special honor that lasts beyond a lifetime. I can't thank Steve and Alex Cohen and the Mets Hall of Fame...
