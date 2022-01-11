- IN
Mets, MLB community react to Keith Hernandez's number retirement
Much to the delight of Mets fans everywhere, the team announced on Tuesday evening that Keith Hernandez's No. 17 will be retired on July 9th.
Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons
The Mets hadn’t honored anyone from their 1986 team with a retired number. Keith Hernandez was always the most obvious candidate.
Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor his seven seasons as a player...
Keith Hernandez filled the hole between the two and four spots in the batting order for seven Met seasons. And now, finally, he fills a gaping void in Mets history.
Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets.
The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July
It’s been 25 years since the Mets put Keith Hernandez into their Hall of Fame. Now, they are putting his jersey number into their history books, too.
