Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in July

by: AP USA Today

Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor his seven seasons as a player...

CBS Sports
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports

Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons

SNY.tv
Darryl Strawberry, Wally Backman reflect on former Mets teammate Keith Hernandez's number retirement

by: @snytv SNY.tv

The Mets hadn't honored anyone from their 1986 team with a retired number. Keith Hernandez was always the most obvious candidate.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Fixing a Hole

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing

Keith Hernandez filled the hole between the two and four spots in the batting order for seven Met seasons. And now, finally, he fills a gaping void in Mets history.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's number 17 on July 9

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue

Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets.

The Brooklyn Game
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey July 9 vs. Marlins

by: Joe Pantorno The Brooklyn Game

The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July

Daily News
Keith Hernandez's No. 17 to be retired by Mets

by: Julian Garcia NY Daily News

It's been 25 years since the Mets put Keith Hernandez into their Hall of Fame. Now, they are putting his jersey number into their history books, too.

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE: METS TO RETIRE KEITH HERNANDEZ'S UNIFORM #17 ON SATURDAY, JULY 9

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets

