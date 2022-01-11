- IN
Quick Hits: Elian Soto, Yankees, Hinske, Royals
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
While the next international signing period opens on January 15, teams are already lining up the next wave of int'l …
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 5h
Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons
Darryl Strawberry, Wally Backman reflect on former Mets teammate Keith Hernandez's number retirement
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
The Mets hadn’t honored anyone from their 1986 team with a retired number. Keith Hernandez was always the most obvious candidate.
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in July
by: AP — USA Today 4h
Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor his seven seasons as a player...
Fixing a Hole
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
Keith Hernandez filled the hole between the two and four spots in the batting order for seven Met seasons. And now, finally, he fills a gaping void in Mets history.
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s number 17 on July 9
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets.
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey July 9 vs. Marlins | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — The Brooklyn Game 4h
The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July
Keith Hernandez's No. 17 to be retired by Mets - New York Daily News
by: Julian Garcia — NY Daily News 4h
It’s been 25 years since the Mets put Keith Hernandez into their Hall of Fame. Now, they are putting his jersey number into their history books, too.
Tweets
Hey @NYC_DOT, you’re responsible for cleaning the pedestrian passage to the 191 St. subway station. Why don’t you actually do it? Would this be allowed in a more upscale part of town? @NYCTSubwayBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Breaking: The Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in a ceremony this July 9. A long overdue honor for a beloved Met.Blogger / Podcaster
According to this model, which has been pretty reliable in past years, Ortiz has a 98% chance to make the Hall this year while no one else is better than 1 in 50,000 to make it.With 159 ballots in @NotMrTibbs’s Tracker, it looks like there’s a very good chance David Ortiz will be elected to the Hall of Fame this year. But there are a few reasons to think that my model may be overestimating his chances. https://t.co/sEhMkGgWN5Beat Writer / Columnist
Steve on tomorrow’s Mets Zoom Call “so guys, how did the big Keith Hernandez announcement do? Fans must really be buzzing! Show me the social media engagement report!”Blogger / Podcaster
RT @GrafixJoker: Mets to retire #17. Who does this guy think he is?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JustinCToscano: Keith Hernandez will finally be rewarded for an outstanding Mets career. https://t.co/feE2lpAhmlBlogger / Podcaster
