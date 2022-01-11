New York Mets

SNY.tv

Celebrating Keith Hernandez having his No. 17 retired by Mets | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On SportsNite, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata share their thoughts on the Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17 this coming July.

CBS Sports
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 7h

Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons

MLB Trade Rumors
Quick Hits: Elian Soto, Yankees, Hinske, Royals

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3h

While the next international signing period opens on January 15, teams are already lining up the next wave of int'l …

USA Today
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in July

by: AP USA Today 5h

Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor his seven seasons as a player...

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Fixing a Hole

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h

Keith Hernandez filled the hole between the two and four spots in the batting order for seven Met seasons. And now, finally, he fills a gaping void in Mets history.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s number 17 on July 9

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6h

Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets.

The Brooklyn Game
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey July 9 vs. Marlins | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno The Brooklyn Game 6h

The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July

Daily News
Keith Hernandez's No. 17 to be retired by Mets - New York Daily News

by: Julian Garcia NY Daily News 6h

It’s been 25 years since the Mets put Keith Hernandez into their Hall of Fame. Now, they are putting his jersey number into their history books, too.

