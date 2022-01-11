- IN
Celebrating Keith Hernandez having his No. 17 retired by Mets | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On SportsNite, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata share their thoughts on the Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17 this coming July.
RT @MikeSteffanos: Check out our latest post on Mike's Mets: Waiting for a New CBA A Mets team finally willing to spend, if only this lockout would end https://t.co/TNrF6Dv2Ic #Mets #LGM https://t.co/HxvXt1kZeEBlogger / Podcaster
One-third of the Killer B's returns.#Yankees have signed LHP Manny Bañuelos to a minor league contract.Blogger / Podcaster
Hey @NYC_DOT, you’re responsible for cleaning the pedestrian passage to the 191 St. subway station. Why don’t you actually do it? Would this be allowed in a more upscale part of town? @NYCTSubwayBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Breaking: The Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in a ceremony this July 9. A long overdue honor for a beloved Met.Blogger / Podcaster
According to this model, which has been pretty reliable in past years, Ortiz has a 98% chance to make the Hall this year while no one else is better than 1 in 50,000 to make it.With 159 ballots in @NotMrTibbs’s Tracker, it looks like there’s a very good chance David Ortiz will be elected to the Hall of Fame this year. But there are a few reasons to think that my model may be overestimating his chances. https://t.co/sEhMkGgWN5Beat Writer / Columnist
Steve on tomorrow’s Mets Zoom Call “so guys, how did the big Keith Hernandez announcement do? Fans must really be buzzing! Show me the social media engagement report!”Blogger / Podcaster
