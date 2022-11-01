- IN
Yesterday (1/11/22) in Winter Ball - Cano 2 for 5, 1 RBI
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 38s
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 11h
Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons
Celebrating Keith Hernandez having his No. 17 retired by Mets | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
On SportsNite, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata share their thoughts on the Mets retiring Keith Hernandez's No. 17 this coming July.
Quick Hits: Elian Soto, Yankees, Hinske, Royals
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
While the next international signing period opens on January 15, teams are already lining up the next wave of int'l …
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in July
by: AP — USA Today 10h
Keith Hernandez will have his No. 17 retired by the New York Mets this summer to honor his seven seasons as a player...
Fixing a Hole
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 10h
Keith Hernandez filled the hole between the two and four spots in the batting order for seven Met seasons. And now, finally, he fills a gaping void in Mets history.
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s number 17 on July 9
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10h
Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets.
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey July 9 vs. Marlins | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — The Brooklyn Game 10h
The New York Mets announced on Wednesday night that they will retire the No. 17 jersey of franchise-great first baseman Keith Hernandez before the team's July
