Keith Hernandez Earned His Place Among Mets Greats
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Long overdue honor for a resumé that speaks for itself...
Mets Morning News for January 12, 2022
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
He’s Number 17
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 15m
By Jay Horwitz
The 2022 NY Mets have the same high expectations as the 1972 team
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 29m
It was 50 years ago and the New York Mets were about to head into the 1972 season and expectations were riding especially high. After having surprised the world
Reese Kaplan -- Miscellaneous Observations and Topics Du Jour
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 31m
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Who is Wayne Kirby? Meet the Mets latest coaching add - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 1h
Buck Showalter didn’t have to go very deep into his Rolodex to find the latest member of his coaching staff.
Morning Briefing: Baseball Reacts To Keith Hernandez’s Number Retirement
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!https://twitter.com/SteveGelbs/status/1481050304888123393The Mets announced they will be retiring Keith Hernandez's number 17 jersey and Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 13h
Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons
Lee’s 162 wRC+ was tied with KCR’s Melendez and TBR prospect Jonathan Aranda for highest in MiLB among players under the age of 25There’s a lot to unpack when you look at Mets prospect Khalil Lee’s numbers in Triple-A last season, but I keep coming back to the fact he was tied for 6th (with MJ Melendez) in all of full season ball with his 162 wRC+. https://t.co/MMUdanyU60Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MarkCHealey: 'Everybody's saying, 'They traded Neil [Allen], they traded Neil. And I'm saying, 'Oh, geez, for whom?' Then somebody comes in and says for Keith Hernandez, and I'm over there helping Neil pack, saying, 'Hey, Neil, I hate to see you go, but . . .' '' - Ed Lynch, 1984Blogger / Podcaster
Good morning and happy hump day to Kodak Black.Beat Writer / Columnist
The big news yesterday was that the Mets are finally retiring Keith Hernandez’s number in July. You can catch up on all that and more in this Wednesday edition of the Mets Morning News. https://t.co/pu4SZosZIABlogger / Podcaster
“[Hernandez] brought veteran leadership. he brought championship experience. he brought credibility..” @TheAppleNYM #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/lu2ah8TziaBeat Writer / Columnist
