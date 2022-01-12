New York Mets

Reese Kaplan -- Miscellaneous Observations and Topics Du Jour

Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for January 12, 2022

Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue

Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

He’s Number 17

New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog

By Jay Horwitz

Rising Apple
The 2022 NY Mets have the same high expectations as the 1972 team

Fansided: Rising Apple

It was 50 years ago and the New York Mets were about to head into the 1972 season and expectations were riding especially high. After having surprised the world

Daily News
Who is Wayne Kirby? Meet the Mets latest coaching add - New York Daily News

Matthew Roberson NY Daily News

Buck Showalter didn’t have to go very deep into his Rolodex to find the latest member of his coaching staff.

The Apple

Keith Hernandez Earned His Place Among Mets Greats

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 2h

Long overdue honor for a resumé that speaks for itself...

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Baseball Reacts To Keith Hernandez’s Number Retirement

Michael Logan Mets Merized Online

Good morning, Mets fans!https://twitter.com/SteveGelbs/status/1481050304888123393The Mets announced they will be retiring Keith Hernandez's number 17 jersey and Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and

CBS Sports
Mets will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 jersey during 2022 season - CBSSports.com

Matt Snyder CBS Sports

Hernandez, a five-time All-Star, played in New York for seven seasons

