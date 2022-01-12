- IN
Reacting to Keith Hernandez getting his number retired by the New York Mets | Baseball Night in NY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On Baseball Night in New York, Eamon McAnaney, Wayne Randazzo, Jim Duquette & Anthony Recker react to the breaking news that the Mets will retire Keith Hern...
Keith Hernandez: 'Honored' and 'humbled' by Mets jersey retirement
Keith Hernandez shares his feelings about the news that the Mets will retire his jersey No. 17 this summer at Citi Field.
Mets will FINALLY retire Keith Hernandez’s number
Mets Retiring No. 17 Press Conference Thread
The Mets announced Tuesday night that they will retire Keith Hernandez's number 17 this summer, making him the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor.Hernandez joins Tom Seaver,
Mike's Mets - Waiting for a New CBA
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 14
Next up on the list is one of the most decorated college hitters of all time.
2021 Draft in Review: 1B/OF, Jack-Thomas Wold
Jack-Thomas Wold, 1B/OFB/T: L/L Ht: 5'10 Wt: 220 LBSAge: September 16, 1999 (22 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 12th round draft pick, University of Nevada - Las Vegas (UNLV)2021 Stats (
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Trevor Williams
