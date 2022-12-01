- IN
Keith Hernandez's best with Mets | 01/12/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7m
In honor of the team retiring his number in 2022, here are some of the best moments of Keith Hernandez's career with the Mets
Keith Hernandez Talks Jersey Retirement
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Watch live as Keith Hernandez discusses the retirement of his number 17.
Keith Hernandez Mets Impact Second Only To Tom Seaver
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The New York Mets made the announcement Keith Hernandez will have his number 17 retired during the 2022 season. After the Mets opted to break with tradition and retire Jerry Koosman’s 36, the…
Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in July
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
The New York Mets announced they will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in a pregame ceremony at Citi Field during the 2022 season.
Press release: Mets hosting seasonal staff job fair at Citi Field Saturday, January 29, 2022
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 12, 2022 – The New York Mets will host a seasonal staff hiring fair at Citi Field Saturday, January 29 in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark. The event will take place in two three-hour sessions: a morning session from 9 a.m. –
Keith Hernandez: 'Honored' and 'humbled' by Mets jersey retirement
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Keith Hernandez shares his feelings about the news that the Mets will retire his jersey No. 17 this summer at Citi Field.
Mets will FINALLY retire Keith Hernandez’s number
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2h
Mets will FINALLY retire Keith Hernandez's number first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets Retiring No. 17 Press Conference Thread
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets announced Tuesday night that they will retire Keith Hernandez's number 17 this summer, making him the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor.Hernandez joins Tom Seaver,
