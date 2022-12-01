New York Mets

Film Room
70613400_thumbnail

Keith Hernandez's best with Mets | 01/12/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

In honor of the team retiring his number in 2022, here are some of the best moments of Keith Hernandez's career with the Mets

New York Mets Videos

Keith Hernandez Talks Jersey Retirement

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

Watch live as Keith Hernandez discusses the retirement of his number 17.

Mets Daddy

Keith Hernandez Mets Impact Second Only To Tom Seaver

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

The New York Mets made the announcement Keith Hernandez will have his number 17 retired during the 2022 season. After the Mets opted to break with tradition and retire Jerry Koosman’s 36, the…

NBC Sports
70611430_thumbnail

Mets to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in July

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

The New York Mets announced they will retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in a pregame ceremony at Citi Field during the 2022 season.

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Press release: Mets hosting seasonal staff job fair at Citi Field Saturday, January 29, 2022

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 12, 2022 – The New York Mets will host a seasonal staff hiring fair at Citi Field Saturday, January 29 in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark. The event will take place in two three-hour sessions: a morning session from 9 a.m. –

SNY.tv
70608967_thumbnail

Keith Hernandez: 'Honored' and 'humbled' by Mets jersey retirement

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Keith Hernandez shares his feelings about the news that the Mets will retire his jersey No. 17 this summer at Citi Field.

Elite Sports NY
70608579_thumbnail

Mets will FINALLY retire Keith Hernandez’s number

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 2h

Mets will FINALLY retire Keith Hernandez's number first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Mets Merized
70608504_thumbnail

Mets Retiring No. 17 Press Conference Thread

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

The Mets announced Tuesday night that they will retire Keith Hernandez's number 17 this summer, making him the fourth player in franchise history to earn the honor.Hernandez joins Tom Seaver,

Tweets