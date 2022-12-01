- IN
Keith Hernandez on having his No. 17 retired: 'Highest honor an organization can give to a player'
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On July 9, Keith Hernandez's No. 17 will be the seventh number hanging in the Citi Field rafters.
Keith Hernandez caught off guard by Mets jersey retirement - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 30m
Hernandez's jersey retirement is the latest in a flurry of moves for the new-look Mets.
Keith Hernandez and Sandy Alderson drop hints about Mets Old-Timers' Day
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 32m
While talking about his jersey number being retired, Keith Hernandez teased the news that the Mets will be having an Old-Timers' Day in 2022, and team president Sandy Alderson confirmed that the event is definitely "on the agenda" for the organization.
Keith Hernandez talks Mets retiring his No. 17 | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 38m
Hear what the Mets great had to say about the upcoming honor.
'Ecstatic' Keith Hernandez 'lost in space' as Mets announce jersey retirement | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1h
When Keith Hernandez was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets during the 1983 season, the No. 37 that he had worn on the back of his
Hernandez on Mets retiring No. 17 | 01/12/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets legend Keith Hernandez discusses the honor of the team deciding to retire his number 17 on July 9, 2022
How Keith Hernandez found out his number was being retired
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Keith Hernandez talked to reporters on Wednesday about his reaction to hearing that his number was being retired by the Mets, and how he found out.
“Something I Never Dreamed Of” Keith Hernandez Speaks on Jersey Retirement
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
It was one of the rare times the Mets let Keith Hernandez speak uninterrupted. The franchise legend led a Zoom call to discuss his upcoming jersey retirement on July 9, becoming just the fourth in
We will be joined by the one and only @keithhernandez on tonight's episode of Mets Hot Stove, on at a special time! @SteveGelbs, @Todd_Zeile, @Jim_Duquette, and @WayneRandazzo will be there. Will you? ⏰: 5:30 p.m.TV / Radio Network
big year on deck for Carlos Carrasco: https://t.co/pA6ZLXAq3BThe Cookie Carrasco revenge tour is starting soon 😎🍪 https://t.co/L1VNiD0QUFBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @shea_station: There is A LOT to like about new Mets' hitting coach and former Jerry Blevins teammate, Eric Chavez https://t.co/d3MVxN9JZdTV / Radio Personality
More like Donald throwing out the first pitch to Chris Christie then Al Leiter throws to Mike Piazza with Keith at first while Steve counts his billions in the skybox. Somewhere in the clubhouse Brandon Nimmo chants Let’s Go.@michaelgbaron @metspolice Gonna be fun watching Bud Harrelson turn a double play with Daniel Murphy on a pitch made by Ron Darling 😍Blogger / Podcaster
The Cookie Carrasco revenge tour is starting soon 😎🍪Blogger / Podcaster
Keith Hernandez reacts to the news of his number being retired by the Mets: https://t.co/MBAzcJiRrvTV / Radio Network
