by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 1h

When Keith Hernandez was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets during the 1983 season, the No. 37 that he had worn on the back of his

Daily News
70616135_thumbnail

Keith Hernandez caught off guard by Mets jersey retirement - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 31m

Hernandez's jersey retirement is the latest in a flurry of moves for the new-look Mets.

SNY.tv
70616077_thumbnail

Keith Hernandez and Sandy Alderson drop hints about Mets Old-Timers' Day

by: @snytv SNY.tv 33m

While talking about his jersey number being retired, Keith Hernandez teased the news that the Mets will be having an Old-Timers' Day in 2022, and team president Sandy Alderson confirmed that the event is definitely "on the agenda" for the organization.

Newsday
21984043_thumbnail

Keith Hernandez talks Mets retiring his No. 17 | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 39m

Hear what the Mets great had to say about the upcoming honor.

70614697_thumbnail

Hernandez on Mets retiring No. 17 | 01/12/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets legend Keith Hernandez discusses the honor of the team deciding to retire his number 17 on July 9, 2022

WFAN
70614654_thumbnail

How Keith Hernandez found out his number was being retired

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Keith Hernandez talked to reporters on Wednesday about his reaction to hearing that his number was being retired by the Mets, and how he found out.

Mets Merized
70614504_thumbnail

“Something I Never Dreamed Of” Keith Hernandez Speaks on Jersey Retirement

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

It was one of the rare times the Mets let Keith Hernandez speak uninterrupted. The franchise legend led a Zoom call to discuss his upcoming jersey retirement on July 9, becoming just the fourth in

SNY Mets

