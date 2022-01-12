New York Mets

Sources: E. Soto spurns Mets for brother's Nats

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 1h

Elian Soto, a 16-year-old outfielder and third baseman from the Dominican Republic who isn't eligible to formally sign until next year's international free agent class, has verbally agreed to join the Nationals, for whom his brother Juan Soto plays.

Keith Hernandez's tremendous play | 07/05/1986 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 22m

Mets first baseman dives and fields Jose Cruz's ball down the line and flips to first to complete the tremendous play

Keith Hernandez jersey: NY Mets legend on number retired; Old Timers Day?

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 35m

Keith Hernandez expressed his gratitude to the Mets and owner Steve Cohen after news that his jersey number will be retired.

Topps Releases Final 2021 Products on New Year’s Eve

by: Shaun Huntley Mets Merized Online 1h

We’re almost two weeks into the new year and a little over a month away from the release of the year’s first product, the 330 card 2022 Topps Series One. As we prepared to close the book in 20

Keith's No. 17 retirement 'means the world'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- Late in the 2019 season, at a press conference announcing plans to retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number, then-owner Jeff Wilpon spoke about the Mets’ proposal to “catch up and do some neat things for the fans” in the arena of franchise history. For years, the Mets had

'Ecstatic' Keith Hernandez 'lost in space' as Mets announce jersey retirement | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

When Keith Hernandez was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets during the 1983 season, the No. 37 that he had worn on the back of his

Keith Hernandez caught off guard by Mets jersey retirement - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 2h

Hernandez's jersey retirement is the latest in a flurry of moves for the new-look Mets.

Keith Hernandez and Sandy Alderson drop hints about Mets Old-Timers' Day

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

While talking about his jersey number being retired, Keith Hernandez teased the news that the Mets will be having an Old-Timers' Day in 2022, and team president Sandy Alderson confirmed that the event is definitely "on the agenda" for the organization.

