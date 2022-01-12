- IN
Keith's No. 17 retirement 'means the world'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- Late in the 2019 season, at a press conference announcing plans to retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number, then-owner Jeff Wilpon spoke about the Mets’ proposal to “catch up and do some neat things for the fans” in the arena of franchise history. For years, the Mets had
Keith Hernandez's tremendous play | 07/05/1986 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 22m
Mets first baseman dives and fields Jose Cruz's ball down the line and flips to first to complete the tremendous play
Keith Hernandez jersey: NY Mets legend on number retired; Old Timers Day?
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 35m
Keith Hernandez expressed his gratitude to the Mets and owner Steve Cohen after news that his jersey number will be retired.
Topps Releases Final 2021 Products on New Year’s Eve
by: Shaun Huntley — Mets Merized Online 1h
We’re almost two weeks into the new year and a little over a month away from the release of the year’s first product, the 330 card 2022 Topps Series One. As we prepared to close the book in 20
Sources: E. Soto spurns Mets for brother's Nats
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN 1h
Elian Soto, a 16-year-old outfielder and third baseman from the Dominican Republic who isn't eligible to formally sign until next year's international free agent class, has verbally agreed to join the Nationals, for whom his brother Juan Soto plays.
'Ecstatic' Keith Hernandez 'lost in space' as Mets announce jersey retirement | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
When Keith Hernandez was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets during the 1983 season, the No. 37 that he had worn on the back of his
Keith Hernandez caught off guard by Mets jersey retirement - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
Hernandez's jersey retirement is the latest in a flurry of moves for the new-look Mets.
Keith Hernandez and Sandy Alderson drop hints about Mets Old-Timers' Day
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
While talking about his jersey number being retired, Keith Hernandez teased the news that the Mets will be having an Old-Timers' Day in 2022, and team president Sandy Alderson confirmed that the event is definitely "on the agenda" for the organization.
RT @AnthonyDiComo: An ebullient Keith Hernandez discusses the surprise phone call Steve Cohen paid him to drop the news about his number retirement: https://t.co/Qf4IHGYaPZBeat Writer / Columnist
Now that his number has been retired by the Mets, Keith Hernandez is setting his sights towards Cooperstown https://t.co/MWAZhBzna0TV / Radio Network
Keith Hernandez was caught off guard by jersey retirement and let it slip that the Mets have an Old-Timers' Day in the works https://t.co/aWZh75pYNTBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NBCSportsEdge: It's easy to miss Tylor Megill's 9.9 K/9 rate with a glaring 4.52 ERA in the way, but @sethroto isn't letting that stop him from seeing his upside. 📈 Read his 5x5 Strikeouts Sleepers: https://t.co/cwpwR1h5wR https://t.co/IUmYAQiOyMBlog / Website
RT @wcbs880: "Getting my number retired...I never dreamed of something like that!" - See @HowieRose & @WayneRandazzo Talk With @Mets legend @keithhernandez About #17 Being Retired! - (even Hadji makes an appearance!) #LGM https://t.co/X0OKtsY4HfTV / Radio Personality
