ESPN


Hernandez: 'Wait and see' if Hall calls after honor

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 2h

With the Mets deciding to retire the No. 17 of Keith Hernandez later this year, it might be possible that the five-time All-Star could still find his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame via an era committee vote.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The New York Times


Rachel Balkovec's Promotion to Manager Was Easy Choice for Yankees

by: James Wagner NY Times 50m

Rachel Balkovec’s ascent through the Yankees coaching ranks will take its next step when she manages in the minors. After years of hard work, the move was an easy choice.

Film Room


Keith Hernandez's tremendous play | 07/05/1986 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets first baseman dives and fields Jose Cruz's ball down the line and flips to first to complete the tremendous play

USA Today


Keith Hernandez jersey: NY Mets legend on number retired; Old Timers Day?

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 2h

Keith Hernandez expressed his gratitude to the Mets and owner Steve Cohen after news that his jersey number will be retired.

Mets Merized


Topps Releases Final 2021 Products on New Year’s Eve

by: Shaun Huntley Mets Merized Online 3h

We’re almost two weeks into the new year and a little over a month away from the release of the year’s first product, the 330 card 2022 Topps Series One. As we prepared to close the book in 20

MLB: Mets.com


Keith's No. 17 retirement 'means the world'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3h

NEW YORK -- Late in the 2019 season, at a press conference announcing plans to retire Jerry Koosman’s uniform number, then-owner Jeff Wilpon spoke about the Mets’ proposal to “catch up and do some neat things for the fans” in the arena of franchise history. For years, the Mets had

ESPN


Sources: E. Soto spurns Mets for brother's Nats

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 3h

Elian Soto, a 16-year-old outfielder and third baseman from the Dominican Republic who isn't eligible to formally sign until next year's international free agent class, has verbally agreed to join the Nationals, for whom his brother Juan Soto plays.

Metro News


'Ecstatic' Keith Hernandez 'lost in space' as Mets announce jersey retirement | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

When Keith Hernandez was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets during the 1983 season, the No. 37 that he had worn on the back of his

Daily News


Keith Hernandez caught off guard by Mets jersey retirement - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 4h

Hernandez's jersey retirement is the latest in a flurry of moves for the new-look Mets.

