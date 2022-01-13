New York Mets

Keith Hernandez talks number retirement with Howie &amp; Wayne

by: WCBS 880 Radio.com: WFAN 1m

The retirement honor only bolster’s Hernandez’s Hall of Fame credentials, along with two World Series wins, 11 Gold Gloves and much more. But does he think he belongs in Cooperstown?

Mets Merized
Brandon Nimmo Entering Important Season

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 28m

The upcoming season is a critical one for the New York Mets as an organization. It’s also critical for a number of players, especially those on the verge of free agency. While it was reported re

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 13

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m

Next on the list is a right-hander who is a true gamer.

Baseball America
Mets Now View Jaylen Palmer As An Outfielder

by: Mike Puma Baseball America 47m

Signed as a shortstop, the 21-year-old has adapted well to center field while flashing power, speed and a strong work ethic.

Rising Apple
NY Mets to retire Keith Hernandez's uniform number 17

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Don Zimmer was the first of 17 people to wear the #17 for the New York Mets before Keith Hernandez arrived in 1983 in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Some

Mack's Mets
Paul Articulates - Joy to the Mets!

by: Paul Articulates Mack's Mets 1h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

Metstradamus
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jordan Yamamoto

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jordan Yamamoto

nj.com
Mets’ Keith Hernandez: Yankees’ trailblazing lefty deserves to be in the Hall of Fame - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Mets announced on Tuesday their plans to retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 this season.

