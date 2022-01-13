New York Mets

Mets Merized
70650118_thumbnail

Mets Sign Lefty Reliever Alex Claudio

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 55m

Baseball America reports that the Mets have Alex Claudio to a minor league deal in their latest roundup of transactions.Claudio, 29, pitched to a 5.51 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 32 2/3 innings for t

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
70650913_thumbnail

Players Unimpressed By MLB’s Latest Offer

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 34m

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association finally returned to the table on Thursday afternoon as they continue to try to work towards drawing up a new collective bargai

Film Room
70649686_thumbnail

Leiter and Piazza on baserunners | 01/13/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Al Leiter is joined by his former battery-mate Mike Piazza to discuss catching and throwing out baserunners

Mets Daddy

Jimmy Rollins Nowhere Close To Hall Of Fame Caliber

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

With all due respect to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Jimmy Rollins isn’t close to being a Hall of Famer. While he seems to be on track to somehow crack the 5% to stay on the ballot, he shoul…

The Daily Stache

Can Michael Conforto possibly return to the Mets?

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 3h

Obviously, this is all hypothetical, but I was thinking if there was a scenario where Michael Conforto could return to the Mets, and I think the answer is yes, although it’s rather unlikely. Conforto, a free agent, is coming off of a rather disappointing season that saw him hit .232 with only 14...

Daily News
70645278_thumbnail

Making the Hall of Fame case for Mets' Keith Hernandez - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 3h

Hernandez never came close in voting, but the case is strong.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets 360

Mets COTW: 1973 Topps Jim Fregosi

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5h

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

Mack's Mets
70641546_thumbnail

Draft Thoughts: Henry Bolte, Noah Schultz, Austin Knight, Gavin Guidry

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

Official New York Mets Blog
70641325_thumbnail

Happy Birthday To The Unsung Hero of the ’86 Mets

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 5h

By Jay Horwitz

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 2m
    Here's the solution to players leaving via FA: have every team pay into a league-wide pool, and then allow teams to offset 10-20% of their contracts for homegrown stars by drawing from that pool. For instance, Byron Buxton costs the Mets $240M but the Twins just $200M.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 3m
    While MLB sees significant increased money for 2-plus players with the proposed formula, players side sees even this move as incremental at best. 22 arbitration slots would be removed and replaced by the formula.
    Jon Heyman
    MLB offered a formula to provide more money to players with 2-plus years of service time in attempt to address concern about younger stars being vastly underpaid. The increased offer in minimum salary from $570,500 to $600K in 2022 (then scaled up in ‘23, etc.) has been on table.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 8m
    stay strong, @MLBPA. whatever it takes to improve the future of the game, we’re with you
    Susan Slusser
    “It’s hard to say right now, but with the league making proposals that eliminate fundamental player rights, it is making this process more difficult, and I think hardening the stance of the players.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 9m
    Joined up on #Spotify Greenroom. Will be doing some live shows on there in the future and you can participate #Mets fans! Just download the app, sign up for free, and give me a follow! #LGM #LFGM #LFGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 9m
    Larry Centers
    NFL on CBS 🏈
    Who is the first player you think of when you see this logo? https://t.co/LOATsIlXeT
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 17m
    terrific news
    Susan Slusser
    universal DH was proposed and seems ok for both sides, I'm told. unless tied to something else as a bargaining chip, almost assuredly would go through.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets