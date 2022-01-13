- IN
Meeting between MLB owners, players yields little to no progress in ending lockout, reports say | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 2h
Major League Baseball’s players and owners got back to the virtual bargaining table on Thursday. But, according to multiple reports, little to no progress was made on ending the lockout that threatens
Mets Sign Lefty Alex Claudio
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 11m
The Mets have added some much needed depth from the left side, adding Alex Claudio to a minor league deal. The 29 year old lefty is coming off a bad year in the Angels pen, where he pitched to a 5.51 ERA in 32.2 innings. He struck out 30 , but walked 15 over that […]
Offseason Stream With Mets Prospect Jake Mangum!
by: That's So Mets — YouTube: That's So Mets 44m
Connor and Joe are joined by Mets prospect Jake Mangum to discuss the offseason and much more.
Sources: MLB proposal does little to sway players
by: Jeff PassanJesse Rogers — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 53m
MLB's first labor proposal since locking out players Dec. 2 did little to encourage players and heightened the likelihood of spring training being postponed, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
Players Unimpressed By MLB’s Latest Offer
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 3h
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association finally returned to the table on Thursday afternoon as they continue to try to work towards drawing up a new collective bargai
Leiter and Piazza on baserunners | 01/13/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Al Leiter is joined by his former battery-mate Mike Piazza to discuss catching and throwing out baserunners
Jimmy Rollins Nowhere Close To Hall Of Fame Caliber
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
With all due respect to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Jimmy Rollins isn’t close to being a Hall of Famer. While he seems to be on track to somehow crack the 5% to stay on the ballot, he shoul…
Can Michael Conforto possibly return to the Mets?
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 5h
Obviously, this is all hypothetical, but I was thinking if there was a scenario where Michael Conforto could return to the Mets, and I think the answer is yes, although it’s rather unlikely. Conforto, a free agent, is coming off of a rather disappointing season that saw him hit .232 with only 14...
