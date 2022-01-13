New York Mets

Mets Sign Lefty Alex Claudio

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2m

The Mets have added some much needed depth from the left side, adding Alex Claudio to a minor league deal. The 29 year old lefty is coming off a bad year in the Angels pen, where he pitched to a 5.51 ERA in 32.2 innings. He struck out 30 , but walked 15 over that […]

That's So Mets

Offseason Stream With Mets Prospect Jake Mangum!

by: That's So Mets YouTube: That's So Mets 35m

Connor and Joe are joined by Mets prospect Jake Mangum to discuss the offseason and much more.

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
69899374_thumbnail

Sources: MLB proposal does little to sway players

by: Jeff PassanJesse Rogers ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 44m

MLB's first labor proposal since locking out players Dec. 2 did little to encourage players and heightened the likelihood of spring training being postponed, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Newsday
70653237_thumbnail

Meeting between MLB owners, players yields little to no progress in ending lockout, reports say | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 1h

Major League Baseball’s players and owners got back to the virtual bargaining table on Thursday. But, according to multiple reports, little to no progress was made on ending the lockout that threatens

Mets Merized
70650913_thumbnail

Players Unimpressed By MLB’s Latest Offer

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 3h

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association finally returned to the table on Thursday afternoon as they continue to try to work towards drawing up a new collective bargai

Film Room
70649686_thumbnail

Leiter and Piazza on baserunners | 01/13/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Al Leiter is joined by his former battery-mate Mike Piazza to discuss catching and throwing out baserunners

Mets Daddy

Jimmy Rollins Nowhere Close To Hall Of Fame Caliber

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

With all due respect to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Jimmy Rollins isn’t close to being a Hall of Famer. While he seems to be on track to somehow crack the 5% to stay on the ballot, he shoul…

The Daily Stache

Can Michael Conforto possibly return to the Mets?

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 5h

Obviously, this is all hypothetical, but I was thinking if there was a scenario where Michael Conforto could return to the Mets, and I think the answer is yes, although it’s rather unlikely. Conforto, a free agent, is coming off of a rather disappointing season that saw him hit .232 with only 14...

