Mets Sign Alex Claudio, Stephen Nogosek To Minor League Contracts
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets recently signed left-hander Alex Claudio and right-hander Stephen Nogosek to minor league deals, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America …
Should Pete Alonso serve as more of a DH in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 46m
On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson, Todd Zeile, Anthony Recker, and Jon Hein talk about expectations for Pete Alonso in 2022 and if he should see at-bats at DH if it becomes universal.
Mets Sign Lefty Alex Claudio
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets have added some much needed depth from the left side, adding Alex Claudio to a minor league deal. The 29 year old lefty is coming off a bad year in the Angels pen, where he pitched to a 5.51 ERA in 32.2 innings. He struck out 30 , but walked 15 over that […]
Offseason Stream With Mets Prospect Jake Mangum!
by: That's So Mets — YouTube: That's So Mets 3h
Connor and Joe are joined by Mets prospect Jake Mangum to discuss the offseason and much more.
Sources: MLB proposal does little to sway players
by: Jeff PassanJesse Rogers — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 3h
MLB's first labor proposal since locking out players Dec. 2 did little to encourage players and heightened the likelihood of spring training being postponed, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
Meeting between MLB owners, players yields little to no progress in ending lockout, reports say | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 4h
Major League Baseball’s players and owners got back to the virtual bargaining table on Thursday. But, according to multiple reports, little to no progress was made on ending the lockout that threatens
Players Unimpressed By MLB’s Latest Offer
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 5h
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association finally returned to the table on Thursday afternoon as they continue to try to work towards drawing up a new collective bargai
Leiter and Piazza on baserunners | 01/13/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Al Leiter is joined by his former battery-mate Mike Piazza to discuss catching and throwing out baserunners
Two of the best mustaches in Mets history
I'm not a huge fan of the 14-team postseason idea but I get why MLB wants it. Imagine this wild card round: 4 vs. 7 5 vs. 6 Winners play each other in a 1 game playoff to advance to the divisional round.
How much time should Pete Alonso spend at DH next year assuming it comes to the National League?
The #Mets are expected to sign Dominican OF Jeffry Rosa to a six-figure signing bonus when the international signing period opens on Saturday. Rosa is listed at 6-foot-1, 155 pounds and trained at the same academy that produced Juan and Elian Soto.
Dentist accused of killing wife during Africa hunting trip
I will **** you up.
