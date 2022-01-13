- IN
Celebrate Keith Hernandez with New BreakingT Shirts
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m
With #17 being retired, we’ve all got Keith on the brain.
Giants Sign Corey Oswalt, Luis Gonzalez, Joe Palumbo To Minor League Contracts
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 7m
The Giants have recently signed right-hander Corey Oswalt, left-hander Joe Palumbo, and outfielder Luis Gonzalez to minor league contracts, as …
Should Pete Alonso serve as more of a DH in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson, Todd Zeile, Anthony Recker, and Jon Hein talk about expectations for Pete Alonso in 2022 and if he should see at-bats at DH if it becomes universal.
Mets Sign Lefty Alex Claudio
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
The Mets have added some much needed depth from the left side, adding Alex Claudio to a minor league deal. The 29 year old lefty is coming off a bad year in the Angels pen, where he pitched to a 5.51 ERA in 32.2 innings. He struck out 30 , but walked 15 over that […]
Offseason Stream With Mets Prospect Jake Mangum!
by: That's So Mets — YouTube: That's So Mets 5h
Connor and Joe are joined by Mets prospect Jake Mangum to discuss the offseason and much more.
Sources: MLB proposal does little to sway players
by: Jeff PassanJesse Rogers — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 5h
MLB's first labor proposal since locking out players Dec. 2 did little to encourage players and heightened the likelihood of spring training being postponed, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
Meeting between MLB owners, players yields little to no progress in ending lockout, reports say | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 6h
Major League Baseball’s players and owners got back to the virtual bargaining table on Thursday. But, according to multiple reports, little to no progress was made on ending the lockout that threatens
Players Unimpressed By MLB’s Latest Offer
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 7h
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association finally returned to the table on Thursday afternoon as they continue to try to work towards drawing up a new collective bargai
