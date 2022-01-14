- IN
Keith Hernandez gets his due, finally
by: Charlie Hangley — Mets 360 43m
The thing to remember is that he didnt want to be here. The Mets, on the other hand, were mired in their first Dark Times. I think he ended up glad to be wrong. Its about time.
Five For Friday: Five Additional Reasons To Appreciate #17
by: Rob Friedland — Mets Merized Online 42m
There’s a great deal to appreciate in the resume of Keith Hernandez and his impact on the Mets and the baseball world. It’s easy to begin with his accolades, including his 11 Gold Gloves, two
Keith Hernandez Won 11 Gold Gloves…Here’s Why
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 50m
Check out some of the best Keith Hernandez highlights from his time with the Mets. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subsc...
Why David Wright makes sense as the next Met to have his number retired
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
It’s a slam dunk that the Mets honor their most recent captain by retiring his No. 5 eventually, so why wait?
Mets Morning News for January 14, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 145: Sweet Seventeen
by: The Apple — The Apple 2h
Hernandez’s honor, Nimmo’s new agent, Díaz’s prep work, lockout news..
Retiring Numbers is a business. Everything Mets is a Business
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
I’ve seen lots and lots and LOTS of chatter this week about which number the Mets should retire NEXT. I think everyone needs to enjoy THIS moment and stop worrying about all the other numbers…
NY Mets: Searching for the defenders of not trading Dominic Smith
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Dominic Smith is one of three major New York Mets trade candidates alongside J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil. Like them, there’s room on the roster for what he can d
