WATCH: Keith Hernandez recaps receiving number retirement news from Mets Owner Steve Cohen

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 25m

It almost doesn’t seem real.  At least that’s the case for SNY broadcaster and legendary former Mets’ first baseman Keith Hernandez, who was recently informed that his number 17 would be retired by the Mets.  Hernandez joined Steve Gelbs, Todd Zeille and Jim Duquette to discuss the phone call and...

Daily News
Ex-Met Turk Wendell on the origins of his licorice cheek - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 3m

Nearly 25 years ago, the Mets made a late-season trade to shore up their bullpen. While that deal didn’t bring the team a postseason berth, it did bring them one of the most colorful characters in club history.

SNY.tv
Pros and Cons: Should Mets sign free agent Kyle Schwarber if NL adds DH?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 43m

If the New York Mets go external to address the DH role (if the NL adds it), one free agent they could consider is Kyle Schwarber.

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Andrew Chafin, LHP

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

Position: LHPBats/Throws: R/LAge: 6/17/1990 (31)Traditional Stats: 71 G, 2-4, 1.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 5 SV, 64 K, 68 IPAdvanced Stats: 2.9 WAR, 2.98 FIP, 24.1 K%, 7.1 BB%RundownAndrew Cha

Mack's Mets
Draft Thoughts: Drew Gilbert, Blade Tidwell, Jack Brannigan, Gavin Kilen

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

The New York Times
MLB Lockout Could Delay Spring Training

by: James Wagner NY Times 2h

A rare negotiating session did not appear to please either side. Time is running out to avoid delaying spring training.

Pitcher List
2022 Third Base Sleepers - Pitcher List

by: Ryan Amore Pitcher List 3h

There is upside to be had late in drafts at third base.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 12

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Next up on the list is Mets selection who received the highest signing bonus in the 2021 MLB Draft.

