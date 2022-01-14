New York Mets

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 49: Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17

by: Anthony Rivera Subway To Shea 51m

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Keith Hernandez's No. 17 being retired in July. - Mets honoring their history. - If Keith should be in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...

Mets Merized
MMO Roundtable: What Number Should The Mets Retire Next?

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 15m

Keith Hernandez is finally getting his number retired by the Mets. The fans are excited, players of past and present are excited, and Keith himself is excited. It's very well deserved.But this

Daily News
Ex-Met Turk Wendell on the origins of his licorice cheek - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 2h

Nearly 25 years ago, the Mets made a late-season trade to shore up their bullpen. While that deal didn’t bring the team a postseason berth, it did bring them one of the most colorful characters in club history.

The Daily Stache

WATCH: Keith Hernandez recaps receiving number retirement news from Mets Owner Steve Cohen

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 2h

It almost doesn’t seem real.  At least that’s the case for SNY broadcaster and legendary former Mets’ first baseman Keith Hernandez, who was recently informed that his number 17 would be retired by the Mets.  Hernandez joined Steve Gelbs, Todd Zeille and Jim Duquette to discuss the phone call and...

SNY.tv
Pros and Cons: Should Mets sign free agent Kyle Schwarber if NL adds DH?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

If the New York Mets go external to address the DH role (if the NL adds it), one free agent they could consider is Kyle Schwarber.

Mack's Mets
Draft Thoughts: Drew Gilbert, Blade Tidwell, Jack Brannigan, Gavin Kilen

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

The New York Times
MLB Lockout Could Delay Spring Training

by: James Wagner NY Times 4h

A rare negotiating session did not appear to please either side. Time is running out to avoid delaying spring training.

Pitcher List
2022 Third Base Sleepers - Pitcher List

by: Ryan Amore Pitcher List 5h

There is upside to be had late in drafts at third base.

