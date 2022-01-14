- IN
MMO Roundtable: What Number Should The Mets Retire Next?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 1m
Keith Hernandez is finally getting his number retired by the Mets. The fans are excited, players of past and present are excited, and Keith himself is excited. It's very well deserved.But this
STS Ep. 49: Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 37m
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Keith Hernandez's No. 17 being retired in July. - Mets honoring their history. - If Keith should be in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
Ex-Met Turk Wendell on the origins of his licorice cheek - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
Nearly 25 years ago, the Mets made a late-season trade to shore up their bullpen. While that deal didn’t bring the team a postseason berth, it did bring them one of the most colorful characters in club history.
WATCH: Keith Hernandez recaps receiving number retirement news from Mets Owner Steve Cohen
by: Stache Staff — The Daily Stache 2h
It almost doesn’t seem real. At least that’s the case for SNY broadcaster and legendary former Mets’ first baseman Keith Hernandez, who was recently informed that his number 17 would be retired by the Mets. Hernandez joined Steve Gelbs, Todd Zeille and Jim Duquette to discuss the phone call and...
Pros and Cons: Should Mets sign free agent Kyle Schwarber if NL adds DH?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
If the New York Mets go external to address the DH role (if the NL adds it), one free agent they could consider is Kyle Schwarber.
Draft Thoughts: Drew Gilbert, Blade Tidwell, Jack Brannigan, Gavin Kilen
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
MLB Lockout Could Delay Spring Training
by: James Wagner — NY Times 4h
A rare negotiating session did not appear to please either side. Time is running out to avoid delaying spring training.
2022 Third Base Sleepers - Pitcher List
by: Ryan Amore — Pitcher List 4h
There is upside to be had late in drafts at third base.
