Universal DH Coming Because Rob Manfred Is Clueless
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
It seems the only thing MLB and the MLBPA could agree upon is the universal DH. Of course the one thing they can agree upon is the one thing which does nothing to help baseball. The DH will not inc…
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): #17
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
In this appropriately numbered episode, Chris and Brian discuss the retiring of Keith Hernandez’s number.
Should Starling Marte hit leadoff for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
The BNNY panel talks Starling Marte and the New York Mets, and what lies ahead in 2022. Should Marte hit leadoff for the Amazins, and should he split center field duties with Brandon Nimmo?
3 MLB Infielders Who Could Be Signed As Bargains
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 7h
While most MLB contenders surely have their sights on Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant or Trevor Story, there are some potential infield bargains.
Sal's top 3 former Mets he'd like to see on Old-Timer's Day | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 9h
On SportsNite, Sal Licata lists the top 3 former Mets he would like to see at Old-Timer's Day, including John Olerud.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6LSub...
Why Philadelphia Phillies are trapped in competitive mediocrity amid MLB lockout
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 10h
The MLB lockout feels especially long for Philadelphia Phillies fans, having to sit stuck in competitive mediocrity while they've seen rivals make changes.
MMO Roundtable: What Number Should The Mets Retire Next?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 10h
Keith Hernandez is finally getting his number retired by the Mets. The fans are excited, players of past and present are excited, and Keith himself is excited. It's very well deserved.But this
STS Ep. 49: Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17
by: Anthony Rivera — Subway To Shea 11h
This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast, I discuss: - Keith Hernandez's No. 17 being retired in July. - Mets honoring their history. - If Keith should be in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
