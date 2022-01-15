New York Mets

Looking back at Mets' top international free agency signings and previewing 2022 prospects

Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio were international free agency signings, and the Mets are expected to add some serious IFA talent starting on Jan. 15.

Mr. Met Action Figure?

Wait, this is a thing? How many of these does Media Goon own? This would have been cool when we were kids.  Mr. Met could have teamed up with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker (Bespin Fatigues) to fight …

Report: Mets Sign Top International Prospect Simon Juan (New York Mets News)

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...

Tom Brennan - A Potpourri of Oddball and Interesting Mets Facts

Mets to sign 5 international players

The Mets are stocking their Minor League system with several international prospects, including a pair of notable young outfielders. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.9 million deal with outfielder Simon Juan, who ranks No. 16 on MLB.com’s Top 50 International Prospects list,

Mets Sign Simon Juan, Others to Open International Signing Period

It's Saturday, January 15, the most monumental day of the year for MLB's International Free Agency (IFA) program.The opening of the 2022 signing period has officially arrived. Hundreds of amat

Mets Morning News for January 15, 2021

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

NY Mets have the perfect day to retire David Wright’s number 5

Keith Hernandez will have his number retired by the New York Mets in 2022, an honor only Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza had earned for the franchise for their playi

