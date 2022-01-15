- IN
Keith Hernandez and the Greatest Mets Trade Ever
by: Brian Wright — Mets Merized Online 2h
To commemorate the announcement of Keith Hernandez's number retirement this July, here's a revised excerpt from my book "The New York Mets All-Time All-Stars," released in February 2020, and how a
Mets sign international OFs Simon Juan, Willy Fanas
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 49m
The Mets signed international free agent OFs Simon Juan and Willy Fanas Saturday.
Draft Thoughts: Tommy Specht, Landon Sims, Jacob Reimer, Jett Williams
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 11
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Next up on the list is a catcher who really came into his own in 2021.
Mr. Met Action Figure?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Wait, this is a thing? How many of these does Media Goon own? This would have been cool when we were kids. Mr. Met could have teamed up with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker (Bespin Fatigues) to fight …
Report: Mets Sign Top International Prospect Simon Juan (New York Mets News)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 3h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!
Mets to sign 5 international players
by: Jesse Sanchez — MLB: Mets 3h
The Mets are stocking their Minor League system with several international prospects, including a pair of notable young outfielders. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.9 million deal with outfielder Simon Juan, who ranks No. 16 on MLB.com’s Top 50 International Prospects list,
Mets Sign Simon Juan, Others to Open International Signing Period
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 3h
It's Saturday, January 15, the most monumental day of the year for MLB's International Free Agency (IFA) program.The opening of the 2022 signing period has officially arrived. Hundreds of amat
RT @MetsLegends: 1963: The Mets new ballpark will be called Shea Stadium, named after William Shea, who played a large role in getting National League Baseball back to New York. #LGM https://t.co/JIM3E0txd6Blogger / Podcaster
Got a question? Think the Mets should sign someone? Want to compliment Jerry's hair? Good news! Shea Station is having its first voicemail episode next week! Call below for your chance to be featured: 📞 551-287-6428Blogger / Podcaster
I guess that makes me the gift that keeps on giving. 😉@ChrisBottaNHL @RTaub_ @brendanmburke Thank you @HowieRose for the treasure of @brendanmburkeTV / Radio Personality
RT @mikemayer22: Mets are signing Venezuelan Dangelo Sarmiento as part of the IFA period that begins on January 15th. https://t.co/gNkYdXMGcGBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets have officially signed 17 year old Dominican OF Jeffry Rosa. $100K signing bonus.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @PSLToFlushing: Here is new #Mets OF prospect Willy Fañas. He signed with the organization today for $1.5M per @JesseSanchezMLB https://t.co/ERUUtx2gWwBlogger / Podcaster
