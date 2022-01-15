New York Mets

Mets Merized
Keith Hernandez and the Greatest Mets Trade Ever

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 2h

To commemorate the announcement of Keith Hernandez's number retirement this July, here's a revised excerpt from my book "The New York Mets All-Time All-Stars," released in February 2020, and how a

SNY.tv
Mets sign international OFs Simon Juan, Willy Fanas

by: @snytv SNY.tv 49m

The Mets signed international free agent OFs Simon Juan and Willy Fanas Saturday.

Mack's Mets
Draft Thoughts: Tommy Specht, Landon Sims, Jacob Reimer, Jett Williams

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 11

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Next up on the list is a catcher who really came into his own in 2021.

The Mets Police
Mr. Met Action Figure?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

Wait, this is a thing? How many of these does Media Goon own? This would have been cool when we were kids.  Mr. Met could have teamed up with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker (Bespin Fatigues) to fight …

WardyNYM

Report: Mets Sign Top International Prospect Simon Juan (New York Mets News)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 3h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...

MLB: Mets.com
Mets to sign 5 international players

by: Jesse Sanchez MLB: Mets 3h

The Mets are stocking their Minor League system with several international prospects, including a pair of notable young outfielders. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.9 million deal with outfielder Simon Juan, who ranks No. 16 on MLB.com’s Top 50 International Prospects list,

Mets Minors
Mets Sign Simon Juan, Others to Open International Signing Period

by: Doug M Mets Minors 3h

It's Saturday, January 15, the most monumental day of the year for MLB's International Free Agency (IFA) program.The opening of the 2022 signing period has officially arrived. Hundreds of amat

