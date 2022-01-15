- IN
Are Mets Better Off Just Releasing Robinson Cano?
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 4m
Set to enter a pivotal 2022 campaign, the New York Mets are expected to face a handful of tough decisions once this current lockout concludes, could one of them revolve around second baseman Robin
Mets announce international free agent signings
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 43m
The New York Mets announced their international free agent signings on Saturday, led by outfielder Simon Juan, ranked No. 16 overall by MLB Pipeline.
Don’t expect MLB labor talks to help out fans
by: Phil Mushnick — New York Post 43m
As Mike Tyson said, “Everyone has plans until they get hit.” Several issues from the MLB-MLBPA negotiations have already been agreed upon. That is, they’ve been dismissed under the polite...
Many signs point to a successful 2022 for Lindor
by: Dalton Allison — Mets 360 2h
Mets sign international OFs Simon Juan, Willy Fanas
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
The Mets signed international free agent OFs Simon Juan and Willy Fanas Saturday.
Draft Thoughts: Tommy Specht, Landon Sims, Jacob Reimer, Jett Williams
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 11
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
Next up on the list is a catcher who really came into his own in 2021.
Mr. Met Action Figure?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Wait, this is a thing? How many of these does Media Goon own? This would have been cool when we were kids. Mr. Met could have teamed up with Han Solo and Luke Skywalker (Bespin Fatigues) to fight …
