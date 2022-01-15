- IN
Mets Announce 21 International Signings
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 20m
The Mets announced 21 international signings on Saturday.The group is highlighted by Dominican outfielder Simon Juan, who was ranked as the 14th-best international prospect by Baseball America
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players. “It’s an exciting day for the New York Mets to congratulate and welcome these talented young men to our organization,” said Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting,...
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 — The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players.
The New York Mets announced their international free agent signings on Saturday, led by outfielder Simon Juan, ranked No. 16 overall by MLB Pipeline.
The Mets signed international free agent OFs Simon Juan and Willy Fanas Saturday.
