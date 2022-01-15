- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets' international signings highlighted by Simon Juan
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
The Mets signed Simon Juan, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic who is ranked No. 16 on MLB Pipeline's list of top international prospects.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Press release: Mets announce international signings
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players. “It’s an exciting day for the New York Mets to congratulate and welcome these talented young men to our organization,” said Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting,...
Mets Announce 21 International Signings
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets announced 21 international signings on Saturday.The group is highlighted by Dominican outfielder Simon Juan, who was ranked as the 14th-best international prospect by Baseball America
METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 3h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 — The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players.
Ranking New York sports’ best current GM-coach duos
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 3h
Well, the Giants have decided to line up their new general manager and their new coach, and though we have neither person’s identity yet, we know this: They will begin their tenure here on the same...
Georgia celebrates title at stadium, Smart plans repeat | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
Georgia coach Kirby Smart told a near-capacity crowd at Sanford Stadium on Saturday the Bulldogs don't plan to wait another 41 years for their next national championship.“It's moments and events like
Mets announce international free agent signings
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 5h
The New York Mets announced their international free agent signings on Saturday, led by outfielder Simon Juan, ranked No. 16 overall by MLB Pipeline.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @PSLToFlushing: Over the last few weeks I’ve done a few deep dive pieces on #Mets prospects for @SNYtv. Check them all out! RHP J.T. Ginn: https://t.co/zsTbwOchvI RHP Calvin Ziegler: https://t.co/UryHHX9HxN OF Alex Ramirez: https://t.co/ozedoO12p9 RHP Dominic Hamel: https://t.co/uhgqqD96WQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @michaelgbaron: 11 of the 21 international free agents the #Mets signed today are pitchers. They signed three catchers, four shortstops, three outfielders.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here for any and all Jerry TikToksBlogger / Podcaster
-
20 of the #Mets’ 21 international signings today were from the Dominican Republic or Venezuela. Here’s the 21st, LHP César Rivera of Panama, with scout Elvis Rios.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Here’s shortstop Dangelo Sarmiento finalizing his deal with the @Mets. @MLBPipelineBeat Writer / Columnist
-
NFL Playoff football: All about the officialsMinors
- More Mets Tweets