NY Mets' international signings highlighted by Simon Juan

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 2h

The Mets signed Simon Juan, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic who is ranked No. 16 on MLB Pipeline's list of top international prospects.

Mack's Mets
PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets announce international signings

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players. “It’s an exciting day for the New York Mets to congratulate and welcome these talented young men to our organization,” said Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting,...

Mets Merized
Mets Announce 21 International Signings

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 2h

The Mets announced 21 international signings on Saturday.The group is highlighted by Dominican outfielder Simon Juan, who was ranked as the 14th-best international prospect by Baseball America

Official New York Mets Blog
METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 3h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 — The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players.

WFAN
Mets announce international free agent signings

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 5h

The New York Mets announced their international free agent signings on Saturday, led by outfielder Simon Juan, ranked No. 16 overall by MLB Pipeline.

