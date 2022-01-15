New York Mets

Mets sign two international outfielders

by: Mike Puma New York Post 16m

Two young outfielders from the Dominican Republic highlighted a group of 21 international prospects signed by the Mets on Saturday.

MLB Trade Rumors
70721725_thumbnail

Mets To Hire Glenn Sherlock As Bench Coach

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 7m

The Mets have chosen Glenn Sherlock as their new bench coach, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports (Twitter link).  Sherlock was …

Mack's Mets
70717872_thumbnail

PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

North Jersey
70717481_thumbnail

NY Mets' international signings highlighted by Simon Juan

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 4h

The Mets signed Simon Juan, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic who is ranked No. 16 on MLB Pipeline's list of top international prospects.

MLB: Mets.com
70716744_thumbnail

Press release: Mets announce international signings

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players. “It’s an exciting day for the New York Mets to congratulate and welcome these talented young men to our organization,” said Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting,...

Mets Merized
70716327_thumbnail

Mets Announce 21 International Signings

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 4h

The Mets announced 21 international signings on Saturday.The group is highlighted by Dominican outfielder Simon Juan, who was ranked as the 14th-best international prospect by Baseball America

Official New York Mets Blog
70715698_thumbnail

METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 5h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 — The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players.

New York Post
70715019_thumbnail

Ranking New York sports’ best current GM-coach duos

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 5h

Well, the Giants have decided to line up their new general manager and their new coach, and though we have neither person’s identity yet, we know this: They will begin their tenure here on the same...

