- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets To Hire Glenn Sherlock As Bench Coach
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 7m
The Mets have chosen Glenn Sherlock as their new bench coach, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports (Twitter link). Sherlock was …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets sign two international outfielders
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 16m
Two young outfielders from the Dominican Republic highlighted a group of 21 international prospects signed by the Mets on Saturday.
PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
NY Mets' international signings highlighted by Simon Juan
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 4h
The Mets signed Simon Juan, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic who is ranked No. 16 on MLB Pipeline's list of top international prospects.
Press release: Mets announce international signings
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players. “It’s an exciting day for the New York Mets to congratulate and welcome these talented young men to our organization,” said Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting,...
Mets Announce 21 International Signings
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 4h
The Mets announced 21 international signings on Saturday.The group is highlighted by Dominican outfielder Simon Juan, who was ranked as the 14th-best international prospect by Baseball America
METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 5h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 — The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players.
Ranking New York sports’ best current GM-coach duos
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 5h
Well, the Giants have decided to line up their new general manager and their new coach, and though we have neither person’s identity yet, we know this: They will begin their tenure here on the same...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Glenn Sherlock, who coached for the Mets from 2017-2019, will return as Buck Showalter’s bench coach. https://t.co/WlBWtidLnTBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are indeed bringing Glenn Sherlock back as bench coach, as @JonHeyman reported. Sherlock served previously on the Mets staff as a third-base coach (2017-18) and first-base coach (2019).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mikemayer22: Ultimately, the Mets hiring Glenn Sherlock feels like them getting someone familiar with organization/Buck because it’s late in the process to get a top hire. Wouldn’t surprise me if they went looking again for a bench coach next offseason.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are bringing back Glenn Sherlock as bench coach. Sherlock, a former Mets third base coach, has a long history with Buck Showalter from the Yankees and D’backs. @JonHeyman first reported.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Gentry. Koosman. Seaver. Ryan. 1969. Nasty. #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/75Jj2a1xsOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonHeyman: Mets are hiring Glenn Sherlock for bench coach. Sherlock is a longtime Showalter coach (for Yankees and D-Backs) and previously coached for Mets. Was on Pirates coaching staff last year.Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets