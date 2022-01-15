- IN
Glenn Sherlock reunites with Mets to be team's new bench coach
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
Here are three things to know about Glenn Sherlock, who is reportedly set to become the Mets' next bench coach.
Mets name Glenn Sherlock as bench coach
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 58m
Glenn Sherlock, who spent three seasons as a Mets coach under Terry Collins and Mickey Callaway, will return to the organization as Showalter’s bench coach, a source confirmed Saturday. MLB Network...
Heyman: Mets Hire Glenn Sherlock As Bench Coach
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
Glenn Sherlock, who served as a third base coach and first base coach for the new York Mets from 2016-2019, is returning to Queens to serve as the Mets’ newest bench coach. Jon Heyman of MLB Net
Mets hiring Glenn Sherlock as Buck Showalter's bench coach
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
The Mets are hiring Glenn Sherlock to serve as Buck Showalter’s bench coach, sources tell SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino.
Mets to hire Glenn Sherlock as bench coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Sherlock was a coach with the Mets and has worked with Buck Showlater in the past.
Mets To Hire Glenn Sherlock As Bench Coach
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets have chosen Glenn Sherlock as their new bench coach, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports (Twitter link). Sherlock was …
PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Press release: Mets announce international signings
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players. “It’s an exciting day for the New York Mets to congratulate and welcome these talented young men to our organization,” said Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting,...
RT @JonHeyman: Mets are hiring Glenn Sherlock for bench coach. Sherlock is a longtime Showalter coach (for Yankees and D-Backs) and previously coached for Mets. Was on Pirates coaching staff last year.Super Fan
The #Mets' search for a bench coach is complete: https://t.co/7soAsS2bxtBlogger / Podcaster
