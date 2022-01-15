New York Mets

Mets name Glenn Sherlock as bench coach

by: Mike Puma New York Post 58m

Glenn Sherlock, who spent three seasons as a Mets coach under Terry Collins and Mickey Callaway, will return to the organization as Showalter’s bench coach, a source confirmed Saturday. MLB Network...

Glenn Sherlock reunites with Mets to be team's new bench coach

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 1h

Here are three things to know about Glenn Sherlock, who is reportedly set to become the Mets' next bench coach.

PRESS RELEASE - METS ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL SIGNINGS

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

Press release: Mets announce international signings

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed 21 international players. “It’s an exciting day for the New York Mets to congratulate and welcome these talented young men to our organization,” said Vice President of Amateur and International Scouting,...

