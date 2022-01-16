New York Mets

Mets sign Simon Juan in strong international signing class

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 33m

Glenn Sherlock returning to Mets as bench coach | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Glenn Sherlock is returning to the Mets organization, this time as their bench coach, according to multiple reports.

Right now… the Top 15 RHPs in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED… 5 NEW NAMES)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

MMO Free Agent Profile: Zack Greinke, RHP

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 3h

Zack GreinkePosition: SPBats/Throws: R/RAge: 10/21/1983 (38)Traditional Stats: 29 GS, 11-6, 4.16 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 K, 171 IPAdvanced Stats: 1.2 WAR, 4.71 FIP, 103 ERA+, 5.2 BB%, 17.2 K%

Sherlock returns to Mets as bench coach

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3h

NEW YORK -- Glenn Sherlock, a popular coach who spent three years on the Mets’ staff last decade, is set to return as the team’s new bench coach under manager Buck Showalter. A source confirmed the appointment, which is not yet official. The Mets plan to announce all their staff

Mets set to bring back Glenn Sherlock as new bench coach, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 3h

Buck Showalter and Sherlock have a long history together

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2022: 10

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

Next up on this list is a Brooklyn boy who may take some gettin’ used to.

NFBC ADP, KDS, and preferred draft positions

by: Heath Capps SB Nation: Fake Teams 5h

Heath explores the last month of ADP per the NFBC and what that could mean for each draft position.

