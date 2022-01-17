Player Profile - Brian Metoyer

I am incredibly, and I mean INCREDIBLY early in my draft work for this year.. Positional value is a thing .. he is likely a 2B only. I just feel better about Termarr Johnson than I do anyone else in the class. The hit tool is as advanced as I’ve seen from a prep bat in a while

Perfect Game Four Corners PG_Georgia #PGDraft #MLKWest https://t.co/WqC0e97yja https://t.co/USeokQVt4a After showing off the hit tool earlier, Johnson shows off the power here with a monster HR off the building beyond RF. Has the ability to generate massive power that plays in-game despite a smaller build. Incredible bat to watch @ B_Sakowski_PG