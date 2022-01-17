- IN
MMO Free Agent Profile: Jonathan Villar, INF
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 1h
Position: SS, 2B, 3BBats/Throws: S/RAge: 5/2/1991 (30)Traditional Stats: 142 G, .249/.322/.416, .738 OPS, 18 2B, 18 HR, 14 SBAdvanced Stats: 1.7 WAR, 2.1 fWAR, 102 OPS+, 9,1 BB%, -3 OAAR
New York Mets to host job fair at Citi Field – QNS.com
by: Bill Parry — amNewYork 55m
The Mets will host a seasonal staff hiring fair at Citi Field on Saturday, Jan. 29, in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark.
Player Profile - Brian Metoyer
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
The Magic is Back
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Mets fans never have it easy, but it feels like times are changing...
WATCH: Mets honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
The Mets, like all of us, honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this Monday.
Who is Glenn Sherlock? - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 4h
Sherlock was a former minor league catcher and Mets’ coach under Terry Collins and Mickey Callaway.
NY Mets: 3 common Brandon Nimmo takes we can bury forever
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
How good of a baseball player is Brandon Nimmo? Ask a group of New York Mets fans this question and you’re going to get a wide variety of answers. Nimmo was a f
Cleon Jones On MLK Day
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 4h
Growing up in segregated Mobile, AL, Cleon Jones experienced first hand the things Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought against for his…
-
I am incredibly, and I mean INCREDIBLY early in my draft work for this year.. Positional value is a thing .. he is likely a 2B only. I just feel better about Termarr Johnson than I do anyone else in the class. The hit tool is as advanced as I’ve seen from a prep bat in a whileAfter showing off the hit tool earlier, Johnson shows off the power here with a monster HR off the building beyond RF. Has the ability to generate massive power that plays in-game despite a smaller build. Incredible bat to watch @B_Sakowski_PG @PG_Georgia #PGDraft #MLKWest https://t.co/WqC0e97yja https://t.co/USeokQVt4aMinors
-
Brian DeLunas was a special projects coordinator for the #Mets in 2021. RIP.It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of pitching coach Brian DeLunas. https://t.co/WZfTXfb2vaBlogger / Podcaster
-
DeLunas briefly worked for the Mets as a special projects coordinator in player development last season. Only 46. Tragic news.It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of pitching coach Brian DeLunas. https://t.co/WZfTXfb2vaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Most consecutive seasons of 200+ IP: Cy Young: 19 Greg Maddux: 18 Warren Spahn: 17 Don Sutton: 15 Gaylord Perry: 15 Eddie Plank: 15 Phil Niekro: 14 Christy Mathewson: 14 Mark Buehrle: 14Blogger / Podcaster
-
Listen to the most recent episode of my podcast: Subway To Shea Ep. 49: #Mets To Retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/tbc74iM7yUBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m a mix between the Eternal Optimist and The Coach.We all know the type... #LGM https://t.co/gKFCtO2oGkBeat Writer / Columnist
