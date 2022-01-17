- IN
3 Blockbuster MLB Trades That Can Happen After The Lockout
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
These three blockbuster deals could eventually take place once MLB and the Players Association agree on a new CBA deal.
New York Mets to host job fair at Citi Field – QNS.com
by: Bill Parry — amNewYork 4h
The Mets will host a seasonal staff hiring fair at Citi Field on Saturday, Jan. 29, in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Jonathan Villar, INF
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 4h
Position: SS, 2B, 3BBats/Throws: S/RAge: 5/2/1991 (30)Traditional Stats: 142 G, .249/.322/.416, .738 OPS, 18 2B, 18 HR, 14 SBAdvanced Stats: 1.7 WAR, 2.1 fWAR, 102 OPS+, 9,1 BB%, -3 OAAR
Player Profile - Brian Metoyer
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
The Magic is Back
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 5h
Mets fans never have it easy, but it feels like times are changing...
WATCH: Mets honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
The Mets, like all of us, honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this Monday.
Who is Glenn Sherlock? - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 7h
Sherlock was a former minor league catcher and Mets’ coach under Terry Collins and Mickey Callaway.
NY Mets: 3 common Brandon Nimmo takes we can bury forever
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 7h
How good of a baseball player is Brandon Nimmo? Ask a group of New York Mets fans this question and you’re going to get a wide variety of answers. Nimmo was a f
Me too, and it’s an unfair disadvantage to tonight’s winner for next week. But usually you’re all bummed out and going through withdrawals on Monday. But this year, viola…🏈!@DavidWaldstein Not of my preference. I liked more the format of: 3 games on Saturday 3 games on Sunday But it is what it is...Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @RumblePoniesBB: We are only 85 days away from Opening Day at Mirabito Stadium ⚾️! We'll be ready to play! How about you? https://t.co/q6MFkkIjIVBlogger / Podcaster
How great is it there is still one more football game tonight?Beat Writer / Columnist
Stay True to the Orange and Blue. 🛒➡️ https://t.co/mzRIecRU61Super Fan
#FormerMetWatch playing in the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Finals.#UpdateInvernal Con dos fuera, los @IndiosLBPRC fabrican su primera carrera con doble de TJ Rivera en la parte baja del primer episodio. 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐀⬆️ @CriollosCaguas 0️⃣-1️⃣ @IndiosLBPRC 📷 LBPRC Media #LaGranFinal #LaInvernal #COPAHumana https://t.co/9q1RUstYKvBlogger / Podcaster
Sidney Ponson had a career 5.03 ERA (1,760 1/3 IP). Jacob deGrom has a career 2.50 ERA (1,261 2/3 IP). Ponson has more career wins (91) than deGrom (77 wins). There are actually people out there who believe Ponson is a better pitcher than deGrom because of this fact.Beat Writer / Columnist
