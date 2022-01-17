New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - The Long-Term Lack of Mets' International Player Signing Success

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Collin McHugh, RP

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3m

Collin McHughPosition: Relief pitcherBats/Throws: R/RAge: 34 (6/19/1987)Traditional Stats: 37 G (seven starts, all opening games), 6-1, 1 SV, 64 IP, 1.55 ERA, 74 K, 12 BBAdvanced Stats:

The Athletic
Beloved pitching coach Brian DeLunas devoted his life to helping his players live their dreams – The Athletic

by: Alec Lewis The Athletic 22m

DeLunas, who worked for the Mariners, Mets and Missouri over the years, made an impact before kidney disease took his life at age 46.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for January 18, 2022

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Ex-Mets star eyes Big Apple return to resume coaching career - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 49m

Infielder Edgardo Alfonzo played for the New York Mets from 1995 to 2002, earning an All-Star bid in 2000 when he helped the club advance to the World Series.

Rising Apple
NY Mets: Is Mark Canha enough of an upgrade?

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Mark Canha has more than twice as many big league plate appearances as J.D. Davis. A few years more of life experience as his current New York Mets teammate as

The Cold Wire
3 Blockbuster MLB Trades That Can Happen After The Lockout

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 16h

These three blockbuster deals could eventually take place once MLB and the Players Association agree on a new CBA deal.

amNewYork
New York Mets to host job fair at Citi Field – QNS.com

by: Bill Parry amNewYork 18h

The Mets will host a seasonal staff hiring fair at Citi Field on Saturday, Jan. 29, in the Piazza Club on the fifth level of the ballpark.

