Morning Briefing: Dave Jauss Joins Nationals Front Office
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!https://twitter.com/mikemayer22/status/1483467677456867328Former Mets bench coach Dave Jauss joins the Nationals front office as their senior advisor for player dev
Mets Morning News for January 19, 2022
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Reese Kaplan -- A Look at Relievers That the Mets Could Target
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 25m
Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
NY Mets have a phone call to make with the Brewers about pitching
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 27m
The 95-67 Milwaukee Brewers won the NL Central then ran into the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, the Braves were a te
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa makes big decision that could affect Yankees - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa is seeking a contract worth upwards of $300 million. Will he get it from the New York Yankees?
Steve Cohen appears to be rebuilding the Mets with former Yankees GM Gene Michael in mind - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Gene Michael put the pieces in place for the New York Yankees squad which won four World Series titles in five years from 1996 to 2000.
Is Mets' catching situation still in good hands? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 13h
Eamon McAnaney asks Anthony Recker, Todd Zeile, Sal Licata and Terry Collins about the Mets' catching situation.
Mets Signing Clayton Kershaw Is High Risk/High Reward (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 15h
Mets Free Age...
All remains quiet in the world of baseball, while Dave Jauss is heading to the rival Washington Nationals. You can catch up on all that and more in today’s morning news. https://t.co/bmM6xcR7snBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ragazzoreport: Should the Mets trade for elite closer Josh Hader? One MLB Insider addressed a possible proposal that would send the lefty to Queens in exchange for a package https://t.co/ZrMCS0EXn2Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYMhistory: 1/19/1966 Anthony Young is born. From 1992 to 1993 Young set a major league record by losing 27 consecutive decisions. Despite posting a 5-35 record in three seasons in New York, he had a 3.82 ERA. https://t.co/LbRXoSTo9KBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYMhistory: 1/19/1950 Jon Matlack is born. Among Mets pitchers, Matlack ranks fifth in team history in ERA (3.03), seventh in wins (82) and ninth in strikeouts (1,023). In 2021, Matlack was officially inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame. https://t.co/QyRo3PyoiJBlogger / Podcaster
We're also cool with them sending a text #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/wboj9DN72cBlogger / Podcaster
