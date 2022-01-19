- IN
Alvarez, Baty, Mauricio Make Baseball America’s Top 100
by: Stephen Divine — Mets Merized Online 3h
Baseball America announced their 2022 Top 100 prospects. Three Mets enter into the fold.Consensus Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez climbs one spot to No. 13. Alvarez ended 2021 as Baseball
Why Mets catchers will be better in 2022, expectations for James McCann | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney asks Anthony Recker, Todd Zeile, Sal Licata and Terry Collins about the New York Mets catching situation. The gang fe...
NL East Notes: Phillies, Zauzmer, Mets, Lefkowitz, Braves
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Earlier this offseason, the Mets denied the Phillies' request to interview baseball analytics director Ben Zauzmer about Philadelphia's assistant GM …
MMO Trade Profile: Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Ketel MartePosition: 2B/OFBats/Throws: S/RDate of Birth: 10/12/1993 (28)Traditional Stats: 90 G, 108 H, 14 HR, 50 RBI, .318 BA, .377 OBPAdvanced Stats: 1.8 WAR, 139 wRC+, 8.9 Barrel%Ru
Phillies were interested in luring key Mets executive
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Ben Zauzmer has quickly distinguished himself as a prime example of what Sandy Alderson was looking to accomplish with the New York Mets' culture.
Player Profile - Stephen Nogosek
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Would this New York Mets-Arizona Diamondbacks trade work?
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
We continue our look at fan-proposed hypothetical trades that could potentially work in the real world by diving in on one today involving the New York Met...
Newly Boras-repped Carlos Correa leads remaining MLB free agents - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 4h
Carlos Correa leads a strong group of free agents still available after the lockout ends.
NY Mets: Where does Francisco Lindor rank among all MLB shortstops?
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 5h
The New York Mets have one of the better shortstops in baseball in Francisco Lindor. Lindor is coming off of a down season, which still featured 20 homers and a
Tweets
It may be hard to believe now with no. 17 being retired July 9, but Keith Hernandez was not a big fan of NYC when he came to the Mets 29 years ago. Keith told me about his fear of living in Manhattan in my latest podcast. 👀👉 https://t.co/8cncZksAek 👂👉 https://t.co/Xk6jihIZ1NOwner / Front Office
RT @TimothyRRyder: Max Scherzer’s pitch reaction data from his final postseason start last year blown away by far out he is at release. also, good luck with that *decision zone* https://t.co/TVonkmqKgYBlogger / Podcaster
What?Why isn't tailgating at MLB games a thing??Super Fan
over his last 100 games started, Jacob deGrom’s allowed 0.69 home runs per nine inningsBeat Writer / Columnist
For todays #WPW we’re going Back in Black 🔵⚫️Minors
Way behind in transcribing the Steve Trachsel interview that I conducted with him over a month ago for @Metsmerized. Just finished it & one thing that I didn’t know was Omar Minaya offered Trachsel the PC job with Brooklyn after Trachsel’s pitching career was over. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
