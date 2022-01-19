- IN
NL East Notes: Phillies, Zauzmer, Mets, Lefkowitz, Braves
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Earlier this offseason, the Mets denied the Phillies' request to interview baseball analytics director Ben Zauzmer about Philadelphia's assistant GM …
MMO Trade Profile: Ketel Marte, 2B/OF
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Ketel MartePosition: 2B/OFBats/Throws: S/RDate of Birth: 10/12/1993 (28)Traditional Stats: 90 G, 108 H, 14 HR, 50 RBI, .318 BA, .377 OBPAdvanced Stats: 1.8 WAR, 139 wRC+, 8.9 Barrel%Ru
Phillies were interested in luring key Mets executive
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Ben Zauzmer has quickly distinguished himself as a prime example of what Sandy Alderson was looking to accomplish with the New York Mets' culture.
Player Profile - Stephen Nogosek
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Would this New York Mets-Arizona Diamondbacks trade work?
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
We continue our look at fan-proposed hypothetical trades that could potentially work in the real world by diving in on one today involving the New York Met...
Newly Boras-repped Carlos Correa leads remaining MLB free agents - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 4h
Carlos Correa leads a strong group of free agents still available after the lockout ends.
NY Mets: Where does Francisco Lindor rank among all MLB shortstops?
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 5h
The New York Mets have one of the better shortstops in baseball in Francisco Lindor. Lindor is coming off of a down season, which still featured 20 homers and a
Wednesday catch-all thread (1/19/22)
by: Other — Mets 360 5h
Please use this thread all week to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. The Athletic just released the answers to their Mets survey, with nearly 3,000 responses.
The Phillies set their sights on Ben Zauzmer as assistant GM. Makes sense why the #Mets promoted the 30-year-old who has drawn rave reviews for his work with analytics & R&D.The Phillies were interested in luring a key Mets executive. He's exactly what Sandy Alderson was looking for when he returned to the Mets, so NY wasn't going to let him go. https://t.co/Asb6gC9xE2Blogger / Podcaster
RT @sarakate_sports: A very Midwestern podcast https://t.co/BvwLoQDG5SBeat Writer / Columnist
It may be hard to believe now with no. 17 being retired July 9, but Keith Hernandez was not a big fan of NYC when he came to the Mets 29 years ago. Keith told me about his fear of living in Manhattan in my latest podcast. 👀👉 https://t.co/8cncZksAek 👂👉 https://t.co/Xk6jihIZ1NOwner / Front Office
RT @TimothyRRyder: Max Scherzer’s pitch reaction data from his final postseason start last year blown away by far out he is at release. also, good luck with that *decision zone* https://t.co/TVonkmqKgYBlogger / Podcaster
What?Why isn't tailgating at MLB games a thing??Super Fan
over his last 100 games started, Jacob deGrom’s allowed 0.69 home runs per nine inningsBeat Writer / Columnist
