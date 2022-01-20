As a resident prospect hugger of metstwitter even I feel that the team under Cohen doesnt even need to necessarily think of any of these prospects existing in 2022 or beyond. The ones on 40man have earned it. But they can camp in minors for 2 years etc if need be & teams healthy

SNY https://t.co/psEOyz61r4 https://t.co/jpQxI71uSd "With Vientos, Baty, Álvarez, and Mauricio knocking on the door, the Mets should consider their arrival when making the rest of their offseason moves." The promotion of top prospects could color the rest of the Mets' offseason moves (via @ DannyAbriano